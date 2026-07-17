Member’s Night at Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites Wine Club members to celebrate its new monthly tradition created exclusively for them: Member's Night! Amaterra is hosting the next event of the series on Wednesday, July 29, and will continue on the last Wednesday of every month.

All day long, Wine Club members can enjoy:

Special bottle and library pours with the option to purchase

5% off wine purchases to-go

Custom wine flights

For Member’s Night, members can build their own custom wine flights using any wine on the menu and redeem their complimentary flight benefit as part of this personalized tasting experience. The Wine Club membership discount will be applied to guests members bring in on this day.