Explore historic downtown Reedsport and discover handmade treasures and one-of-a-kind creations from talented artisans and makers from across the region during the Memorial Weekend Pop-Up Vendor Market. The charming coastal community welcomes you with unique local shops, locally owned restaurants, and handcrafted beverage venues – all just steps from the heart of the action. Play the free Vendor BINGO for a chance to win a $25 gift card to one of the local businesses.

Make it a weekend trip and stay for the Reedsport Memorial Parade activities on Sunday, and gather to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Their sacrifice is the foundation of the freedoms we enjoy, and we invite you to join us in reflecting with gratitude and remembrance.

