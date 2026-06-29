© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Menchie's Flyer Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon

Menchie's Flyer Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon

Menchie's will donate 20% of your purchase to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) when you present our flyer out check out between 12PM-10PM on Monday, July 20th!

Join us in celebrating PPSO's 60th year of service with a sweet treat! The flyer must be presented digitally or printed upon check out. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt offers a variety of frozen yogurt flavors and toppings, including vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
541-344-2632 x.8802
development@ppsworegon.org
https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-southwestern-oregon
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
2820 Gateway St
Springfield, Oregon 97477
https://www.menchiesgateway.com/