Menchie's Flyer Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon

Menchie's will donate 20% of your purchase to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) when you present our flyer out check out between 12PM-10PM on Monday, July 20th!

Join us in celebrating PPSO's 60th year of service with a sweet treat! The flyer must be presented digitally or printed upon check out. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt offers a variety of frozen yogurt flavors and toppings, including vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options.