Menchie's Flyer Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
Menchie's Flyer Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
Menchie's will donate 20% of your purchase to Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) when you present our flyer out check out between 12PM-10PM on Monday, July 20th!
Join us in celebrating PPSO's 60th year of service with a sweet treat! The flyer must be presented digitally or printed upon check out. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt offers a variety of frozen yogurt flavors and toppings, including vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options.
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
541-344-2632 x.8802
development@ppsworegon.org