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Migrant Belongings: UO Students’ Efforts to Return Migrants’ Property 

portrait of Tobin Hansen, fall 2025

Migrant Belongings: UO Students’ Efforts to Return Migrants’ Property 

About one-third of migrants released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are deported without having their property returned, such as identification documents and irreplicable personal items. Join anthropologist Tobin Hansen and UO student Colette Reindl for a discussion of migration and how students engage in the ethical and effective return of property through the UO’s Migrant Belongings Project. 

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit