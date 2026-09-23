Migrant Belongings: UO Students’ Efforts to Return Migrants’ Property
Migrant Belongings: UO Students’ Efforts to Return Migrants’ Property
About one-third of migrants released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are deported without having their property returned, such as identification documents and irreplicable personal items. Join anthropologist Tobin Hansen and UO student Colette Reindl for a discussion of migration and how students engage in the ethical and effective return of property through the UO’s Migrant Belongings Project.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu