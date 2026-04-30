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Mother’s Day Maker’s Market

Mother’s Day Maker’s Market

Join us for the Mother’s Day Makers Market on Sunday, May 3rd from 3-7 p.m. at UPP Liquids!

Shop a unique selection of handmade thoughtful gifts – perfect for celebrating the moms in your life (or treating yourself!). Come enjoy a relaxed afternoon browsing our amazing local makers while listening to live music.

Bring your friends, sip on some tasty craft beverages, and find something special.

UPP Liquids Pub
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026
UPP Liquids Pub
550 SW Industrial Way #185
Bend, Oregon