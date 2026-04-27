Mother’s Day Tea
Mother’s Day Tea
Celebrate mothers, grandmothers, aunties, and all the women who support and care for us. Hosted by WACY, Women’s Advocacy Council for Youth, we’ll meet at beautiful Hendricks Park and enjoy tea, treats, and crafts as we appreciate the important women in our lives. Free community event. Open to the public.
Hendricks Park F.M. Wilkins Shelter
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ophelia
wacy@opheliasplace.net
Hendricks Park F.M. Wilkins Shelter
2200 Summit AveEugene, Oregon 97403