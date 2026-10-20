Mount Pisgah Arboretum's Mushroom Festival
Mount Pisgah Arboretum's Mushroom Festival
Mount Pisgah Arboretum, along with Lane Community College and Cascade Mycological Society, present an eventful fall day for the Mushroom Festival. The day includes a mushroom exhibit, live music from several musicians, guided nature walks, mushroom vendors, food, arts and crafts vendors, kids' activities and hayrides.
Tickets are required to be purchased on their website beforehand, starting late September, and there's a limited amount available. Mount Pisgah Arboretum members will receive free tickets.
Mount Pisgah Arboretum
$12 General Admission - Age 12 and Up
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Mount Pisgah Arboretum
34901 Frank Parrish Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97405
541-747-3817
office@mountpisgaharboretum.org