Mount Pisgah Arboretum's Mushroom Festival

Mount Pisgah Arboretum, along with Lane Community College and Cascade Mycological Society, present an eventful fall day for the Mushroom Festival. The day includes a mushroom exhibit, live music from several musicians, guided nature walks, mushroom vendors, food, arts and crafts vendors, kids' activities and hayrides.

Tickets are required to be purchased on their website beforehand, starting late September, and there's a limited amount available. Mount Pisgah Arboretum members will receive free tickets.

