Music to Die For - Concerts at the Cemetery
Music to Die For - Concerts at the Cemetery
Held in Hope Abbey and last about an hour. The mausoleum remains open until 4:00 p.m., and audience members are welcome to remain and explore until then. October 11—Oregon Bach Collegium—Start time at 1 p.m. As always, these concerts are free. Donations are welcome and are used for cemetery maintenance.
Our website: eugenemasoniccemetery.org
Hope Abbey Mausoleum
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Hope Abbey Mausoleum
Above E 26th and University in Masonic CemeteryEugene, Oregon 97403
5416840949