© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music to Die For - Concerts at the Cemetery

Music to Die For - Concerts at the Cemetery

Held in Hope Abbey and last about an hour. The mausoleum remains open until 4:00 p.m., and audience members are welcome to remain and explore until then. October 11—Oregon Bach Collegium—Start time at 1 p.m. As always, these concerts are free. Donations are welcome and are used for cemetery maintenance.

Our website: eugenemasoniccemetery.org

Hope Abbey Mausoleum
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Hope Abbey Mausoleum
Above E 26th and University in Masonic Cemetery
Eugene, Oregon 97403
5416840949