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NAMI Walks Lane County

NAMI Walks Lane County

Join us for NAMI Walks Lane County! A free event for the whole family! With free face painting, balloon twisting, acupressure massage, jumbo yard games, laser tag, HIV testing, Mindfulness journaling and more! With special appearances by Thrill of the World Eugene Dancers, Mental Health Speakers, Volunteer awards, Xcape Dance Academy Performances, Martial Arts Demonstrations, a Sensory Zone by the Arc, Food Carts, and $1 raffle ticket items! Registration is required.

Island Park
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NAMI Lane County
541-343-7688
events@namilane.org
https://namilane.org/
Island Park
200 West B St.
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/island_park.php