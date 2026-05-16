Join us for NAMI Walks Lane County! A free event for the whole family! With free face painting, balloon twisting, acupressure massage, jumbo yard games, laser tag, HIV testing, Mindfulness journaling and more! With special appearances by Thrill of the World Eugene Dancers, Mental Health Speakers, Volunteer awards, Xcape Dance Academy Performances, Martial Arts Demonstrations, a Sensory Zone by the Arc, Food Carts, and $1 raffle ticket items! Registration is required.