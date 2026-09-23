Native Innovation—Fall Family Day
Native Innovation—Fall Family Day
Do you like to build with Legos or create new recipes? That's engineering! Explore your engineering skills by learning from examples of traditional Indigenous technologies. Since time immemorial, Native people have used natural resources, creativity, and ingenuity to engineer solutions to life's problems. Through hands-on activities, discover how these technologies and innovations continue to help people meet the challenges of today.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
Activities are included with regular admission and free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu