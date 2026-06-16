Nerd Pride
Nerd Pride
Nerd Pride is an annual celebration of all things nerdy and queer! Patrons can make their own fantasy queer maps, watch drag, key into queer story hour with bloom the fairy and swap items at the nerd swap!
Free to attend all ages! This year we will be hosting at Kesey Square Downtown Eugene!
Kesey Square
12:02 PM - 05:03 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pixie Panic Market
pixiepanicmarket@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
pixiepanicmarket@gmail.com
Kesey Square
10 E. BroadwayEugene, Oregon 97401