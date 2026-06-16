© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nerd Pride

Nerd Pride

Nerd Pride is an annual celebration of all things nerdy and queer! Patrons can make their own fantasy queer maps, watch drag, key into queer story hour with bloom the fairy and swap items at the nerd swap!

Free to attend all ages! This year we will be hosting at Kesey Square Downtown Eugene!

Kesey Square
12:02 PM - 05:03 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pixie Panic Market
pixiepanicmarket@gmail.com
pixiepanicmarket.com

Artist Group Info

pixiepanicmarket@gmail.com
Kesey Square
10 E. Broadway
Eugene, Oregon 97401
https://www.eugene-or.gov/facilities/facility/details/keseysquare-131