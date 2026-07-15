Don’t miss this macabre, immersive dance theater experience inspired by the tantalizing dark romances and poetry of Victorian literary genius Edgar Allan Poe. This production reimagines Poe’s most haunting, brilliant, and disturbing works: The Raven, Annabel Lee, Fall of the House of Usher, Cask of Amontillado, and Masque of the Red Death—like you’ve never experienced before.

An electrifying blend of encounters, compelling live music, and chilling surprises. Featuring the international artists of Ballet Fantastique in decadent original choreography by Donna Marisa and Hannah Bontrager.