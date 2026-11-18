New Year's at Noon
New Year's at Noon
Kids, tweens, teens and family: celebrate New Year's at Noon with free parties at all locations of Eugene Public Library! On Thursday, December 31, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., join in games, crafts and a big countdown at noon at the Downtown Library, Bethel Branch or Sheldon Branch. Plus at the Downtown Library: add music, dancing, face painting and a balloon drop!
Eugene Public Library - all locations
Free
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Public Library
5416825450
LibraryAskUs@ci.eugene.or.us
Eugene Public Library - all locations
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450
libraryaskus@ci.eugene.or.us