Newport Citywide Scavenger Hunt and Community Party

Saturday, October 10

Scavenger Hunt (throughout the day)

Celebration 4pm-7pm at

Newport Performing Arts Center

What’s new? Public Art in Newport, Oregon! You’re invited to join us as we celebrate new murals and sculptures in Newport. Take part in a fun citywide scavenger hunt throughout the day for a chance to win the grand prize (Oregon Coast Aquarium tickets and a gift certificate to dine at Local Ocean). Then, at 4 pm, head over to Newport Performing Arts Center for a talk by prolific artist and Sitka Center founder Frank Boyden, followed by music and food. This event is FREE, and all are welcome.

4:00 pm – Frank Boyden speaks

5:00 pm – Party begins (with catering by Raised by Wolves, and music by Barbara Turrill)

6:30 pm – Grand prize winner is drawn

NOTE: Scavenger Hunt will be available for pickup from Newport Visual Arts Center, Newport Performing Arts Center, Newport Public Library, Newport Rec Center, and Newport Visitor Center. You may also, instead, click here to download a printable scavenger hunt card.

