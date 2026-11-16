Night Market at the Museum
Night Market at the Museum
Want to support local authors and artists this winter season? Visit the museum from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. to meet the people behind your favorite gifts from the museum store and enjoy 20% off all non-consignment goods purchased. Peruse an expanded selection with some complimentary wintertime snacks and beverages. The Museum Store’s holiday sale runs from Wednesday, December 2, through Thursday, December 17.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
Included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID card holders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu