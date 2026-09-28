Night of the Living Dead Live, is a hilarious tribute that reimagines the classic horror film with multiple alternate endings and “what-if” scenarios.

More than just a recreation of the story, the play celebrates the history and influence of the movie. Through a series of multiple endings, the characters are all faced with different issues and challenges while desperately trying to survive the night. However, their contrasting personalities and agendas always seem to prevent the group from working together.

Which leaves us all wondering: Could anyone survive a night of the living dead?