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Noche Cultural

Noche Cultural

Noche Cultural is a family-friendly community event designed to celebrate Latino/Hispanic heritage, foster cultural pride, and strengthen a sense of community and belonging for our Latino/Hispanic families. Activities include face painting, art workshops, crafts, folkloric dance traditional music, informational tabling, and food and beverage available for purchase. The event closes with an open dance floor by an all-female band, Banda las Inolvidables playing regional Mexican music.

Bob Keefer Center
$5
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural
7605802895
antonio@nochecultural.com
https://www.nochecultural.com/
Bob Keefer Center
250 32nd St
Springfield, Oregon 97478
541-736-4544
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/bob_keefer_center/index.php