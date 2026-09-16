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Noche de Loteria benefit for Oregon Community Asylum Network (OCAN)

Noche de Loteria benefit for Oregon Community Asylum Network (OCAN)

Noche de Lotería Benefit for OCAN(Oregon Community Asylum Network), Wednesday, September 30, for 6-8pm. Xicha Brewing, 747 E. 32nd Ave. Eugene, OR

In addition to the $5 buy-in for 4 lotería games, there will be raffle prizes, all benefiting the work of OCAN.

Xicha Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Community Asylum Network
ocancentral@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

jeanmiksch@gmail.com
Xicha Brewing
747 East 32nd Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
https://www.xichabrewing.com/