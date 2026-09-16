Noche de Loteria benefit for Oregon Community Asylum Network (OCAN)
Noche de Loteria benefit for Oregon Community Asylum Network (OCAN)
Noche de Lotería Benefit for OCAN(Oregon Community Asylum Network), Wednesday, September 30, for 6-8pm. Xicha Brewing, 747 E. 32nd Ave. Eugene, OR
In addition to the $5 buy-in for 4 lotería games, there will be raffle prizes, all benefiting the work of OCAN.
Xicha Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Community Asylum Network
ocancentral@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jeanmiksch@gmail.com