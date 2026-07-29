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Noches en Comunidad

Noches en Comunidad

Noches en Comunidad is a welcoming event that brings Latino families and the broader community together through culture, music, dance, food, and meaningful connections. Held at Kesey Square, this free event celebrates our cultural heritage while creating opportunities to build friendships, access community resources, and enjoy family-friendly activities. Noches en Comunidad strengthens community belonging, promotes cultural pride, and creates safe, joyful spaces where families of all backgrounds can connect, learn, and celebrate together.

Kesey Square
$5
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural
7605802895
antonio@nochecultural.com
https://www.nochecultural.com/
Kesey Square
10 E. Broadway
Eugene, Oregon 97401
https://www.eugene-or.gov/facilities/facility/details/keseysquare-131