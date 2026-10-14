Noises Off
Noises Off
Noises Off
By Michael Frayn
Directed by Elizabeth Helman
Robinson Theatre
Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15*, 20, 21, 22*
Called “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious, high-energy comedy. Mixing mockery and homage, Frayn heaps a hilarious melée of stock characters and situations into his side-splitting play-within-a-play.
NOISES OFF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Robinson Theatre
General Admissions: $10 Youth (under 17), Seniors (65+), UO Faculty/Staff, and Non-UO Students: $8
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
University Theatre of University of Oregon
(541)-346-9779
asu5@uoregon.edu
Robinson Theatre
Miller Theatre Complex, Hope Theatre 1231 University StreetEugene, Oregon 97401