Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Elizabeth Helman

Robinson Theatre

Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15*, 20, 21, 22*

Called “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious, high-energy comedy. Mixing mockery and homage, Frayn heaps a hilarious melée of stock characters and situations into his side-splitting play-within-a-play.

NOISES OFF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com