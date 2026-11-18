North Albany Community Church 12th Annual Christmas Bazaar
North Albany Community Church 12th Annual Christmas Bazaar
There will be over 100 booths scattered throughout the church; lobby, sanctuary, gym, classrooms and the modulars! Friday night will be a charged event for only $5!
There will be huge raffle baskets that you can only win on Friday with values over $200.00, along with free hot chocolate bar and cookies and of course first pick of all the goodies the vendors have to offer.
Saturday is a free event. We will have our super fabulous raffle area too; along with a huge bake sale at Rita's Bake Shop and delicious breakfast and lunch options so you can stay all day and get your shop on!
North Albany Community Church
Every week through Nov 21, 2026.
Friday: 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 04:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 04:00 PM
North Albany Community Church
1273 NW West Thornton Lake Dr.Albany, Oregon