There will be over 100 booths scattered throughout the church; lobby, sanctuary, gym, classrooms and the modulars! Friday night will be a charged event for only $5!

There will be huge raffle baskets that you can only win on Friday with values over $200.00, along with free hot chocolate bar and cookies and of course first pick of all the goodies the vendors have to offer.

Saturday is a free event. We will have our super fabulous raffle area too; along with a huge bake sale at Rita's Bake Shop and delicious breakfast and lunch options so you can stay all day and get your shop on!

