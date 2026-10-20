North Bend Halloween Extravaganza

Kick off Halloween festivities early with North Bend Main Street’s Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday, October 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in downtown North Bend!

Enjoy a safe, family-friendly celebration featuring:

•Trunk-or-Treat at Grant Circle and Visitor Center with local businesses and organizations from beyond Main Street.

•A free movie playing during the event at the North Bend Public Library meeting room.

•Professional photography by Coastal Photo Studio at the harvest-themed photo booth.

•Chance to win the Photo Booth decor items from Mahaffy Ranch.

•Downtown Candy Crawl with trick-or-treating from business to business. Be on the lookout for hidden golden tickets for a chance to win fun family/children’s activities. Tickets are only hidden in downtown business locations and will be attached to candy.

•Music, prizes, and games at the new Visitor Center development stage are.

Check in at the North Bend Visitor Center, located at 745 California Avenue, for a map, event information, and restroom facility.

A big thank-you to all the businesses, organizations, and community sponsors for helping make this celebration possible!

This event will take place rain or shine. If weather conditions become unsafe, Trunk-or-Treat will be moved inside the North Bend Fire Department, and games will be moved inside the North Bend Public Library.

