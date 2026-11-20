Join us on December 10th, 2026 at Beachcrest Brewing for an evening of great beer, delicious pizza, and community spirit—all in support of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum!

Bring your friends and join NLCHM board members, staff, volunteers, and supporters for a fun evening celebrating our community and its history. Learn more about the Museum, hear what we’re working on, and get a sneak peek at plans for the year ahead!

Plus, don’t miss our raffle for a beautiful James Watson glass fishing float! Give back while you enjoy a night out! Beachcrest Brewing will donate 50% of the proceeds from food and drink sales during the event to support NLCHM and help us continue preserving and sharing the stories of our coastal communities.

We hope to see you there!

