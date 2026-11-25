Oakway Center's 40th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Oakway Center's 40th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
See real reindeer, snap pictures with a snowman, sip hot cocoa and eat cookies in Oakway Center's Heritage Courtyard. The Oregon Children's Choir will carol at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Start your holiday shopping right and enjoy a festive family celebration this Thanksgiving weekend.
Oakway Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Oakway Center
2350 Oakmont WayEugene, Oregon 97401
5413439706
kelliot@reliefnursery.org