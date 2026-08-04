Roseburg Sister Cities is bringing back the Obon Festival on Saturday, August 15, 2026!

After years of hiatus, we’re excited to revitalize this meaningful cultural celebration. Save the date and follow along for updates on vendors, performances, and upcoming fundraising events.

What is Obon?

Obon is a traditional Japanese festival centered on gratitude and honoring those who came before us. It is a time when communities gather to share food, music, dance, and lantern light in celebration and reflection.

To learn more about our organization and our longstanding relationship with Kuki City, Japan, visit: roseburgsistercities.com

