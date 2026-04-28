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OCCU Shred Fest 2026

OCCU Shred Fest 2026

OCCU’s 2026 Shred Fest, an annual event where community members are invited to have personal documents shredded for free, will be held at OCCU's Corporate offices at 2880 Chad Drive, Eugene, on Saturday, May 30, beginning at 9 a.m. and running until the on-site shredding trucks are full or 2 p.m., whichever comes first.

Community members can drop off up to three banker-size boxes of documents containing personal information, like bank statements and tax records

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food to be passed along to FOOD for Lane County to help support community members in need.

OCCU Corporate offices
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

OCCU
Community@MyOCCU.org
myoccu.org
OCCU Corporate offices
2880 Chad Dr.
Eugene, Oregon 97408