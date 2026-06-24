Old-fashioned Fourth of July in Florence

There's no better place to celebrate America's 250th Birthday than Florence, Oregon! Join residents and visitors for a full day of family-friendly fun, patriotic traditions, and unforgettable memories as our community comes together to honor Independence Day on Oregon's beautiful coast.

Whether you're a longtime Florence local or planning a summer getaway, the 250th Anniversary 4th of July Celebration offers something for every generation.

Kiwanis Bicycle Parade

One of Florence's most cherished Independence Day traditions is the community Bicycle Parade organized by the Florence Kiwanis Club.

Children and adults are encouraged to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, strollers, wagons, scooters, and other people-powered transportation in patriotic red, white, and blue. Electric bikes are welcome too!

This festive parade is all about creativity, family fun, and making memories that last a lifetime. Gather your friends, decorate your wheels, and join the celebration.

🕙 Parade Starts at 10:00 AM

📍 Start Location: Hemlock & 1st Street

📍 Finish Location: Bay Street Parking Lot

🎟️ Free to Participate

Dunes City Pie & Watermelon Contest

Nothing says summer like pie and watermelon!

The City of Dunes City is once again sponsoring the popular Pie & Watermelon Contest, offering plenty of laughs, friendly competition, and sticky smiles for participants and spectators alike.

🍉 For contest information and registration, click here.

⏰ Registration: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

⏰ Contest Start Time: 12:00 PM

Live Music on the Port Boardwalk

Before the fireworks begin, head to the Port of Siuslaw Boardwalk and enjoy live music, community fun, and a festive waterfront atmosphere.

Families and friends gather along the river to celebrate Independence Day, enjoy local hospitality, and take in one of the most scenic waterfront settings on the Oregon Coast. Bring a chair, enjoy dinner from one of Florence's outstanding restaurants, and spend the evening creating memories with family and friends.

Fireworks Over the Siuslaw River

As the sun sets, the celebration concludes with a spectacular fireworks display launched over the Siuslaw River at the Port of Siuslaw.

Families line the waterfront, gather in Historic Old Town Florence, and enjoy one of the Oregon Coast's favorite Independence Day traditions as colorful fireworks light up the night sky over the river.

For an enhanced experience, tune your radio to Coast Radio KCST 106.9 FM, where a special synchronized soundtrack will accompany the fireworks display. The combination of music and fireworks creates an unforgettable Independence Day experience for spectators throughout Florence.

Fireworks Display

📍 Port of Siuslaw Waterfront

🕙 Approximately 10:00 PM (Dusk)

🎵 Synchronized Music Broadcast on KCST 106.9 FM

