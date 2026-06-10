Open Ballet Folklórico Class

By popular demand, we're bringing it back!

For the second time, Ballet Folklórico Oregon Coast and the City of Newport Parks & Recreation, invite you to our Second Open Mexican Folklórico Dance Class.

Learn a complete dance routine in a fun, energetic class designed for all ages. No experience is necessary! The steps will be easy to follow, and the atmosphere will be welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.

This event is completely FREE!

We recommend wearing comfortable clothing and tennis shoes suitable for dancing.

¡Porque ustedes lo pidieron!

Por segunda ocasión, Ballet Folklórico Oregon Coast y la Ciudad de Newport, a través de Parks & Recreation, te invitan a la Segunda Clase Abierta de Ballet Folklórico Mexicano.

Aprende una coreografía completa en una clase divertida, dinámica y apta para todas las edades. ¡No te preocupes si nunca has bailado antes! Los pasos serán sencillos y el ambiente muy amigable.

¡Este es un evento completamente gratuito!

Te recomendamos traer ropa cómoda y zapatos tenis cómodos para bailar

