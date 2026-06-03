Open Streets Corvallis will take place on Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature activity hubs at three locations: Riverfront Commemorative Park and Eric Scott McKinley Skate Park will bookend the route for non-motorized traffic, with a mid-route hub between Madison and Jefferson on 2nd Street.

A parade will begin at 11:15 a.m., traveling from Riverfront Park to the Skate Park. Anyone may join the parade. Participants should gather on 1st Street, just south of Van Buren Avenue, a few minutes beforehand.

Event activities include:



Live music from Gadzooks! and The Nettles at Riverfront Park

Performances, dancing and live music at the 2nd Street Activity Hub (see event schedule)

Food at both parks and a beer garden at Riverfront Park

Roller skating, skateboarding, and a silent disco at the Skate Park

Giant-sized games, fitness activities, arts, crafts, and more!

Kinetic teeter totter and velocopter (a bicycle-powered carnival ride)

Activities set up in the street by businesses along the event route, including a tiny performance stage in front of the Majestic Theatre and live music in the Corvallis Museum courtyard

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, roll or take the bus to the event. A free event parking shuttle will travel between OSU and the event, stopping at two parking lots, the Downtown Transit Center, and two locations along the event route. There will also be two bike buses (group rides) to the event, leaving from Chepenafa Springs Park in Northwest Corvallis and Riverbend Park in South Corvallis at 10:30 a.m.

