Ophelia’s Place Open House
Ophelia’s Place Open House
We’re inviting our whole community to explore our refreshed space, connect with staff, learn about our programs, and how to get involved! Enjoy food carts, crafts, music, and raffle prizes. Bring your family and friends!
Hosted by the Women’s Advocacy Council for Youth (WACY).
Ophelia's Place
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ophelia’s Place
wacy@opheliasplace.net
Ophelia's Place
1577 Pearl St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-284-4333
info@opheliasplace.net