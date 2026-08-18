Oregon Aloha Festival
Oregon Aloha Festival
Come celebrate the spirit of the islands at the 5th Annual Oregon Aloha Festival! Immerse yourself in vibrant live music, captivating performances, delicious island-inspired cuisine, unique artisan goods, and fun-filled activities for the whole family. Experience the warmth and aloha of Island life like never before!
Alton Baker Park
Free
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Alton Baker Park
200 Day Island Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-4902
communityevents@eugene-or.gov