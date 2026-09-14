Oregon Coast Jazz Party Tribute to Ken Peplowski

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is profoundly honored to announce that world-renowned jazz icon, legendary bassist, composer, and Grammy-winning educator John Clayton will step in as interim Artistic Director for the 2026 Oregon Coast Jazz Party (OCJP). Clayton, a titan of the genre whose career spans decades of collaboration with the industry’s greatest, brings a steady hand, and a deep musical soul.

This year’s event, happening October 2-4, 2026 at Newport Performing Arts Center, will serve as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Ken Peplowski, the festival’s beloved Artistic Director, who passed away in February. Peplowski was more than a curator; he was the heartbeat of the OCJP, known for his wit, his virtuosic swing, and his incredible ability to bring together the world’s finest musicians.

In addition to celebrating Peplowski’s immense contributions to the Party and the art form, the 2026 OCJP marks a historic partnership as The Jazz Cruise joins the fold as this year’s presenting sponsor. This collaboration brings together two pillars of the jazz community, united by a shared commitment to world-class performance and the preservation of the Great American Songbook. The festival is also honored to welcome back Rev. Carol Stubbs Smith, whose support and generosity as lead underwriter continue to make this cultural landmark possible for the Oregon Coast community.

