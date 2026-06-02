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Oregon Country Fair

main stage

Oregon Country Fair

Join us for an unforgettable experience!

We invite you to join us for our annual three-day celebration in our magnificent wooded setting, offering the finest in entertainment, hand-made crafts, delectable food, and information sharing. Oregon Country Fair is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable, educational, and philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting local arts and culture.

Oregon Country Fair
$50-$150
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets
Oregon Country Fair
Hwy 126, 13 miles west of Eugene on the outskirts of Veneta
Veneta, Oregon 97487
(541) 343-4298
office@oregoncountryfair.org
https://www.oregoncountryfair.org