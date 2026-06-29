Out of the Darkness Walk

Out of the Darkness Eugene is an event to support suicide prevention in Lane County. These national walks are a part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Our program includes an opening ceremony, activities of hope and healing, resource tables, and complimentary honor beads for every participant followed by a 2 mile non-competitive walk.

Registration is FREE, however, individuals and teams are encouraged to fundraise with a variety of incentives provided. Funds raised directly support research, advocacy efforts and educational programs in schools, workplaces, and communities across Oregon. This year's walk co-chairs are Angie Elstone, School Safety and Prevention Specialist, Lane ESD and Michelle Hampton, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Lane County Public Health. Register today, its free, quick and you're taking the first step to help save lives and bring hope by those affected by suicide.