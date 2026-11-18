In time for the season’s family get togethers, VLT is pleased to announce Joe DiPietro’s heartwarming comedy, Over the River and Through the Woods.

The show focuses on a young man’s relationship with his four overbearing but lovable grandparents. Nick, a single guy from New Jersey, is very close to his family ... .as in, has dinner with his grandparents every Sunday. When he tells them he’s been offered his dream job in Seattle, they devise an evening of hilarious schemes to keep him from moving.

The Cast:

Zachary Wergeland as Nick Christano

John Luckey as Frank Gianelli

Dianne DeBorde as Aida Gianelli

Blake Phillips as Nunzio Cristano

Jennifer Sellers as Emma Cristano

Joli Milstead as Caitlin O’Hare

Tickets are available at thevlt.com and by phone at 541-344-7751.

Cost is $26 per ticket, plus a $3 service fee applied per ticket at checkout.