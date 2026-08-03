Unwind and get artsy with friends over brews at Paint Night, Tallman Brewing, Lebanon! Paint Night at Tallman Brewing in Lebanon Get ready for a fun-filled evening where creativity flows as freely as the beer! Join us at Tallman Brewing for a relaxing night of painting, good vibes, and great company. Whether you're a pro or just looking to try something new, this event is perfect for anyone wanting to unwind and make some art. Grab your friends, your smiles, and let's get those brushes moving! All Materials included Free parking Food Carts \*we highly recommend arriving early to eat before the Class as table space during painting is very limited. If you are part of a larger group please arrive early so you can reserve your seats together. We are operating on a first come first serve base. Thank you for your cooperation.