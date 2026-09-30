Paint with Cats
Paint with Cats
Come relax at the Cat Lounge and unlock your inner Picasso while relaxing with some furry friends. This 90-minute painting with cats session will include all painting supplies to create your own cat figurine or canvas artwork. Book online to save your spot at EugeneSpringfieldCatLounge.com.
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
35
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
(458) 240-2939
escatlounge@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
escatlounge@gmail.com
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
537 W. Centennial Blvd.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(458) 240-2939
escatlounge@gmail.com