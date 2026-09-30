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Paint with Cats

Paint with Cats

Come relax at the Cat Lounge and unlock your inner Picasso while relaxing with some furry friends. This 90-minute painting with cats session will include all painting supplies to create your own cat figurine or canvas artwork. Book online to save your spot at EugeneSpringfieldCatLounge.com.

Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
35
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
(458) 240-2939​​
escatlounge@gmail.com
https://www.eugenespringfieldcatlounge.com/

Artist Group Info

escatlounge@gmail.com
Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge
537 W. Centennial Blvd.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(458) 240-2939​
escatlounge@gmail.com
eugenespringfieldcatlounge.com