Free community event!

Fun for the whole family!

Party in the Park 2026

Saturday, 8/1/26

11am-2pm

Coiner Park

1319 East Main St.

Cottage Grove, OR

•Games, crafts, bounce house, face painting, snow cones, cotton candy and more!

•Providing backpacks to South Lane students. (Limited supply.)

•Partnering with the City of Cottage Grove-Emergency Prepared Awareness Fair, and local churches and businesses!

Hope you can join us for the fun!

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*Please note regarding backpack giveaway:

We are excited to provide a limited supply of backpacks for South Lane kids!

This event is ran entirely by volunteers, and made possible by generous donations. We desire to make this a fun experience and strive to make backpacks available to as many students as absolutely possible! However, supplies are limited.

Backpacks are for students K-12, and will be available until supplies run out.

The event is 11am-2pm. Although the event will not open until 11am, people often start lining up early.

Students must be present to receive a backpack, and students K-5th grade must be accompanied by a parent.

Our Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/partynthepark