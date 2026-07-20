Pink Out PK Park: Eugene Emeralds Community Spotlight for PPSO

Join us for a Community Spotlight and fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) at PK Park on Thursday, August 20!

Purchase your tickets at our specific link and 50% of sales will be donated directly to PPSO!

Ticket link:https://www.gofevo.com/event/Plannedparenthood55

⚾ Come cheer on the Eugene Emeralds as they take on the Vancouver Canadians! First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

👚 Wear pink to the game to show your loud and proud support for reproductive rights for all! Let’s PINK OUT PK PARK!

👋 Stop by our table on the main concourse during the game to say hello, check out our resources, and maybe pick up some cools pins and stickers to show your support!