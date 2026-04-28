Plants & Pancakes
Plants & Pancakes
Enjoy a FREE community pancake breakfast, mini plant crafts, Mother's Day projects, and fun outdoor programming with Beyond Toxics. Shop the Humming Bee Nursery plant sale where proceeds benefit the District. The pancakes, crafts, and outdoor programming are free to enjoy. It’s a fun, free day for the whole community!
Breakfast, programming, and crafts: 9:30-11:30a | Plant Sale Fundraiser: 9a-4p.
River Road Recreation Center
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
River Road Park & Recreation District
541-688-4052
Info@rrpark.org
River Road Recreation Center
1400 Lake DriveEugene, Oregon 97404
541-688-4052
info@rrpark.org