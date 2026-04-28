Plants & Pancakes

Enjoy a FREE community pancake breakfast, mini plant crafts, Mother's Day projects, and fun outdoor programming with Beyond Toxics. Shop the Humming Bee Nursery plant sale where proceeds benefit the District. The pancakes, crafts, and outdoor programming are free to enjoy. It’s a fun, free day for the whole community!

Breakfast, programming, and crafts: 9:30-11:30a | Plant Sale Fundraiser: 9a-4p.

