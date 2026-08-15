Presentación cultural Oregoniana en Newport – Oregoniana Cultural Presentation in Newport.

Bilingual Information (Spanish & English)

Les invitamos a una tarde de encuentro, conversación y convivencia dedicada a explorar qué significa ser oregoniano y a reconocer la dimensión hispanohablante de Oregón como parte fundamental de nuestra identidad común.

Conversaremos sobre el empoderamiento cultural oregoniano y sobre cómo fortalecer nuestra presencia y participación en la vida artística, literaria y cultural del estado. Será también una oportunidad para conocer a artistas, músicos, escritores y personas interesadas en el arte y la literatura, intercambiar ideas y establecer conexiones con otras personas y proyectos de distintos lugares de Oregón.

Durante el encuentro podrán conocer más de cerca la labor del Instituto de Cultura Oregoniana (ICO), nuestros programas y las iniciativas que desarrollamos para promover la cultura hispanohablante de Oregón y el multilingüismo como fuente de prosperidad común.

No es necesario tener experiencia artística ni literaria. Invitamos a quienes deseen compartir sus inquietudes, descubrir nuevas posibilidades de participación o simplemente disfrutar de una tarde agradable, enriquecedora e informativa.

Evento gratuito, abierto a todos los públicos y para personas de todas las edades. ¡Todos son bienvenidos!

*************************************************************************************

We invite you to an afternoon of connection, conversation, and community, dedicated to exploring what it means to be an Oregonian and recognizing Oregon’s Spanish-speaking heritage as a fundamental part of our shared identity.

We will talk about Oregonian cultural empowerment and how we can strengthen our presence and participation in the state’s artistic, literary, and cultural life. It will also be an opportunity to meet artists, musicians, writers, and others interested in art and literature, exchange ideas, and build connections with people and projects from different parts of Oregon.

During the gathering, you will have the opportunity to learn more about the work of the Instituto de Cultura Oregoniana (ICO), our programs, and the initiatives we develop to promote Oregon’s Spanish-speaking culture and multilingualism as a source of shared prosperity.

No artistic or literary experience is necessary. We welcome anyone who would like to share their interests, discover new opportunities for participation, or simply enjoy a pleasant, enriching, and informative afternoon.

Free event, open to everyone and for people of all ages. Everyone is welcome