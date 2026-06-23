Explore Lincoln City present Pride in the Park 2026. Join us for 70+ vendors, 12 musical acts, beer garden, nearby food, activities, costumes and more to celebrate Pride in Lincoln City together!

New location this year at Schooner Creek Discovery Park, the first event on the new stage! 4815 SE 51st St, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Shuttle will be available with parking at the Lincoln City Community Center. 2150 NE Oar Pl.

Water, ADA restrooms and playground at event site.

More information: Facebook Page