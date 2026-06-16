South Lane County Oregon PRIDE is proud to announce Cottage Grove’s first-ever Pride Picnic, a free, family-friendly community celebration taking place Sunday, June 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Coiner Park.

Organized by local community members through the newly formed South Lane County Oregon PRIDE organization, the event is designed to celebrate inclusion, respect, love, joy, and belonging while providing a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, friends, and allies throughout South Lane County in Oregon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, food, and friends for an afternoon of entertainment, community connection, and celebration beneath the trees at Coiner Park.

The event will feature an All-Star Drag Show beginning at 1:00 p.m., showcasing some of Oregon’s top-performing pageant kings and queens, including multiple reigning titleholders and a special surprise performer.

The show will be hosted by Saydie B Goode, Emerald Empress 51 and candidate for Ms. Gay Oregon with the Imperial Sovereign Court of the Emerald Empire, alongside Cottage Grove native and internationally recognized burlesque performer Taylor Maiden, known as “The Glitter Queen of Eugene.”

Additional entertainment and activities include:

• Live music and DJ performances by DJ BiBEE and DJ BRB

• Pride fashion runway competition with prizes

• Face painting

• Rock painting

• Lawn games

• Raffle prizes

• Photo booth provided by Caught in the Act Entertainment