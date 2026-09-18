PubTalk Veneta: Make it Official!

Have a business idea, a side hustle ready to grow, or a venture you are finally ready to make official?

Join us for a special PubTalk on Tuesday, September 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the newly renovated Smitty’s in Veneta for an evening built around local entrepreneurship, practical insight, and great connections.

🎤 Hear local entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and get a firsthand look at what is being built right here in our region.

💬 Hear from City of Veneta, Lane Small Business Development Center, Cascades West Innovation Hub, RAIN Catalysts, WorkSource Oregon Lane and SCORE Central Oregon about real in-community resources for your business.

💡 Then, stick around for a lively panel conversation about business formation and the decisions founders face when turning an idea into a real company.

THE BUSINESS FORMATION PANEL

MODERATOR

Peter Thorsson of Palo Alto Software also teaches Launching New Ventures at the University of Oregon’s Lundquist College of Business, bringing both real-world startup experience and an educator’s perspective to guide a practical conversation about what it takes to turn an idea into a viable business.

PANELISTS

Dr. Clare Fowler, Executive Vice President ODR.com

Dr. Clare Fowler, owner of Veneta's beloved Cup of Joe, award-winning mediator and Executive Vice President of ODR.com, brings expertise in entrepreneurship, workplace conflict and dispute resolution to the panel.

⚖️ Ben Kearney, at Arnold Gallagher, PC

Ben Kearney, a shareholder at Arnold Gallagher, advises businesses throughout their entire life cycle, from formation and startup through operations, transactions, acquisitions, mergers and windup, making him an ideal voice on the legal decisions that can shape a company from day one.

DeAnna Townsend, Executive Director Mid Lane Cares

DeAnna, Executive Director of Mid Lane Cares, brings a nonprofit leader’s perspective on building a mission-driven organization, responding to community needs and creating meaningful local impact.

📊 Nate West, CPA, Jones & Roth

Nate West, CPA at Jones & Roth, brings specialized expertise in the construction industry and practical experience advising businesses on the financial and tax considerations that support strong formation, growth, and long-term success.

We will dig into the questions entrepreneurs often have at the beginning, including legal structure, financial considerations, common early-stage mistakes, and what founders should think about before they make it official.

🤝 And of course, it would not be a PubTalk without networking. Meet local entrepreneurs, business leaders, service providers, and others who are helping grow Lane County’s entrepreneurial community.

🍔 Come thirsty & hungry! Explore Smitty’s food trucks, grab a drink from the bar, and check out the newly renovated space. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

🎟️ This event is FREE to attend, but registration is encouraged.

Whether you are building a business now, growing an existing business, thinking about starting one, or simply want to connect with the people making things happen in our region, come join us in Veneta.

Fresh ideas. Local founders. Real connections. Let’s make it official. 🚀

*PubTalks are a registered trademark of Oregon Entrepreneurs Network