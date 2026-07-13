Radiant Community Arts: Greetings from Tomorrow!

Radiant Community Arts is hosting a non-juried, low-barrier art show entitled, “Greetings from Tomorrow!” This exhibition features works of art that highlight artists’ visions of the future.

Artists in Eugene and surrounding areas are encouraged to submit any art that looks to the future. This show will focus on themes such as cyberpunk, retrofuturism, Afrofuturism, biopunk, and many more.

Our call for art details our intake requirements and specifications. All art should be catalogued through our online form no later than July 20th. Intake will begin the following week. There is no cost to apply, but donations are accepted (not required) for entry. All artwork that is accepted is available for the artist to sell during the gallery exhibition. Radiant Community Arts and artists agree to a 30/70% split, with the artist retaining the majority.

Radiant Community Arts is grateful to Rachael Anderson, Insurance Specialist, Country Financial, for her generous sponsorship of Greetings from Tomorrow!

“I’m proud to sponsor Greetings from Tomorrow because it invites us to think about the future we’re building – both creatively and personally,” Anderson said. “As someone who helps protects families with life insurance, I believe planning ahead is one of the most powerful ways we care for the people and lives we love.”