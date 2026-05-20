The annual Rhythm & Resilience Juneteenth Celebration is returning to Riverfront Park on Friday, June 19, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for an unforgettable day of culture, music, dance, food, community connection, and celebration.

This FREE community event continues to grow each year and will feature over 40 Black-owned businesses and organizations, creating a vibrant marketplace and community experience that highlights entrepreneurship, culture, and local impact.

The event’s HEADLINING performance will be presented by the award-winning Xcape Dance Company, known for their electrifying stage presence, powerful storytelling, and high-energy performances. Xcape Dance Company will bring an unforgettable showcase to the Rhythm & Resilience stage as one of the featured highlights of the entire celebration.

Music and entertainment will take place throughout the entire day, featuring:

All-day music and vibes by DJ Smuve

Live afternoon music from the incredible Darlene Jackson Band

Community performances and entertainment throughout the event

Guests can also enjoy delicious local food and beverage options including:

Good Smoke BBQ

Additional food and beverage carts

Hop Valley Brewing beverages and refreshments

The event will also feature a dedicated Kids Zone at Riverfront Park, creating even more opportunities for families and children to engage, play, and celebrate together.

Rhythm & Resilience is more than an event — it is a celebration of freedom, culture, creativity, resilience, and community. Organizers hope to bring together people from all backgrounds for a day filled with joy, connection, and unforgettable energy.

“This event is about celebrating culture, uplifting Black-owned businesses, creating space for community, and bringing people together through music, dance, food, and art,” said Vanessa Fuller, Executive Director of Xcape Dance Company. “Every year the energy grows, and we are excited to create one of our biggest celebrations yet.”

Riverfront Park – Eugene, Oregon

Friday, June 19, 2026

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

FREE & Open to the Public

Community members are encouraged to attend, bring family and friends, support local businesses, and experience a full day of celebration and entertainment.

