Robin Hood & Maid Marian
Robin Hood & Maid Marian
In King Richard’s absence, the Sheriff of Nottingham seizes control, squeezing the people of England for every last coin. But in the shadows of Sherwood Forest, a different kind of legend is taking shape…
Enter Robin Hood—daring, quick-witted, and impossible to catch—and Maid Marian, brilliant, bold, and every bit his equal. Together with their band of merry outlaws, they ignite a high-spirited rebellion where sword fights flash, disguises deceive, and justice has never been this much fun.
Ballet Fantastique’s Robin Hood & Maid Marian is a swashbuckling, joy-filled adventure bursting with humor, romance, and heart—where heroes don’t just fight for what’s right… they love every minute of it.
The Hult Center
$22-120
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through May 09, 2027.
Event Supported By
Ballet Fantastique
(541) 682-5000
info@balletfantastique.org
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org