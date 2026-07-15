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Robin Hood & Maid Marian

Robin Hood & Maid Marian

In King Richard’s absence, the Sheriff of Nottingham seizes control, squeezing the people of England for every last coin. But in the shadows of Sherwood Forest, a different kind of legend is taking shape…

Enter Robin Hood—daring, quick-witted, and impossible to catch—and Maid Marian, brilliant, bold, and every bit his equal. Together with their band of merry outlaws, they ignite a high-spirited rebellion where sword fights flash, disguises deceive, and justice has never been this much fun.

Ballet Fantastique’s Robin Hood & Maid Marian is a swashbuckling, joy-filled adventure bursting with humor, romance, and heart—where heroes don’t just fight for what’s right… they love every minute of it.

The Hult Center
$22-120
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through May 09, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ballet Fantastique
(541) 682-5000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://www.balletfantastique.org
The Hult Center
One Eugene Center (7th and Willamette)
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://hultcenter.org/