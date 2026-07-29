© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Run for Your Life 5k

Run for Your Life 5k

Will you survive the ShelterCare zombie run? On October 18th, ShelterCare will be partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around the Alton Baker Park race course!
All event proceeds will benefit ShelterCare, a Eugene/Springfield-based nonprofit that provides housing and mental health services to individuals and families experiencing, or on the verge of, homelessness.
Early Bird pricing available through the last day of September!

Alton Baker Park
$20 - $35
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ShelterCare
5416861262
development@sheltercare.org
https://sheltercare.org/
Alton Baker Park
200 Day Island Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-4902
communityevents@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Alton-Baker-Park-29