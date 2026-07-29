Run for Your Life 5k

Will you survive the ShelterCare zombie run? On October 18th, ShelterCare will be partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around the Alton Baker Park race course!

All event proceeds will benefit ShelterCare, a Eugene/Springfield-based nonprofit that provides housing and mental health services to individuals and families experiencing, or on the verge of, homelessness.

Early Bird pricing available through the last day of September!