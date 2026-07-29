Run for Your Life 5k
Run for Your Life 5k
Will you survive the ShelterCare zombie run? On October 18th, ShelterCare will be partnering with Thrill the World Eugene to host a Zombie-themed 5k with 100+ zombies hidden around the Alton Baker Park race course!
All event proceeds will benefit ShelterCare, a Eugene/Springfield-based nonprofit that provides housing and mental health services to individuals and families experiencing, or on the verge of, homelessness.
Early Bird pricing available through the last day of September!
Alton Baker Park
$20 - $35
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ShelterCare
5416861262
development@sheltercare.org
Alton Baker Park
200 Day Island Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-4902
communityevents@eugene-or.gov