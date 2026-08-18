Run Walk for Hope 12k 6k or 3k for kids Hosted by the Umpqua Community Center and St. Vincent DePaul
Run Walk for Hope 12k 6k or 3k for kids Hosted by the Umpqua Community Center and St. Vincent DePaul
Come join us in supporting our community directly. We are having a fun run/walk. Participants can choose a 12k, 6k or 3k is available for kids. T shirt included with your registration by September 1st. You will enjoy the beautiful scenes in Umpqua as the course meanders past blueberry fields and vinyards. A great time for the whole family. Visit our website umpquacommunitycenter.com to register.
Umpqua Community Center
Registration is 50.00 for adults and 25.00 for kids 12 and under
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Umpqua Community Center and St. Vincent DePaul
541-459-6319
events@umpquacommunitycenter.com
Umpqua Community Center
806 Hubbard Creek RoadUmpqua, Oregon 97486
541 459-6319