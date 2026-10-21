On Saturday, November 7, from 2-4:30pm, BEST is bringing together partners and community members for the Safe Streets Action Party: an opportunity to joyfully plug into the Streets That Work coalition through art, writing, discussion, and action.

RSVP here: https://best-oregon.org/2026/09/safe-streets-action-party-2026/

Celebration Ride:

We’ll kick things off at 2 p.m. at East 19th Avenue and Patterson Street, celebrating the new Patterson Street Safety Pilot, which was inspired by LiveMove’s Erick Njue Connector. From there, we’ll ride together at a comfortable group ride pace the 2.4 miles to the LCC Downtown Campus at West 10th Avenue and Olive Street, where we will have dedicated and secure bike parking for the event. All ages are welcome!

Workshops & Activities:

At 3 p.m., we’ll begin the workshops and activities portion of the Action Party at the LCC Downtown Campus. Our partners will lead hands-on activities including:

- Grass-tops activism, strategizing with elected officials and government staff: Postcard writing arts and crafts ; Speech-writing

- Grass-roots activism, focused on public education: Op-Ed writing ; Poster-making arts and crafts

- Direct action: DIY crosswalk chalk art (with free take-home supplies!) ; DIY murals

- Also: free bike repair!

You’ll also have a chance to meet people working on initiatives for a safe Highway 99, River Road, and Grove Street; more accessible sidewalks; a mural on Patterson Street; and other efforts to make our streets safer, more welcoming, and more connected.

If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to info@best-oregon.org.

More information about the event here: https://best-oregon.org/2026/09/safe-streets-action-party-2026/

The Patterson Celebration Ride route can be found here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1mPLlFhQIZtACHb8HfVi7kcbGYkGNGys&ll=44.042235651341485%2C-123.08972&z=15